Tower Semiconductor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,705 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 112% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,163 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 674,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,315. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $55.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
