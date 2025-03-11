Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 640 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 34,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average is $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $156.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

