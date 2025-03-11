Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 18 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,014.26.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $866.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $949.59 and its 200 day moving average is $843.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

