Oil Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 10th

ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, GE Vernova, and Procter & Gamble are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares in companies that are engaged in the exploration, extraction, production, refining, and distribution of petroleum and related products. They offer investors an opportunity to benefit from fluctuations in oil prices and trends in the energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $57.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $793.08. 1,731,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $163.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.12, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,017.44 and its 200 day moving average is $985.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.28. 9,194,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,937,137. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $482.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,806,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424,366. Chevron has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $278.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded down $17.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.36. 3,253,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,584. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion and a PE ratio of 48.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.59. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,524,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Further Reading