USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on USAC. Citigroup raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 25,439 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 211,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,833. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.31. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. Research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 287.67%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

