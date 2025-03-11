BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 577.88 ($7.44) and traded as low as GBX 533 ($6.86). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 536 ($6.90), with a volume of 233,403 shares.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 577.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 592.92. The company has a market cap of £436.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The investment trust reported GBX 18.54 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 92.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

In related news, insider James Will bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 558 ($7.18) per share, with a total value of £55,800 ($71,842.41). Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in UK smaller companies and mid-capitalisation companies traded on the London Stock Exchange.

