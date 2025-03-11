Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

OGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

