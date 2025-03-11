Immunic (IMUX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Immunic Price Performance

IMUX stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $98.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

