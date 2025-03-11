Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.10.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canoo in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Canoo from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Trading of Canoo
Canoo Stock Performance
Canoo stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Canoo has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $102.07. The company has a market cap of $1.66 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.30.
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.
