NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) vs. AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) Head-To-Head Review

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) and AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of NeoVolta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoVolta and AER Energy Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $2.52 million 36.66 -$2.30 million ($0.10) -27.70 AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

AER Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoVolta.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NeoVolta and AER Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

NeoVolta currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 170.76%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than AER Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and AER Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -128.91% -76.86% -72.38% AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NeoVolta beats AER Energy Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About AER Energy Resources

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler’s; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

