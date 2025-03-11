Crcm LP Takes Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Crcm LP purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 325,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Burning Rock Biotech accounts for about 0.9% of Crcm LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.
Burning Rock Biotech Trading Down 13.4 %
Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $8.99.
Burning Rock Biotech Profile
