iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,599,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 694,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,412,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,439,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,045,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

