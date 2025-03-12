Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), Zacks reports.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 2.3 %

Alpha Tau Medical stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. 18,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,834. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $186.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

