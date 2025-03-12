Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Insider Thomas Amos Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Amos acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($6,603.77).

Ambertech Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Ambertech alerts:

About Ambertech

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ambertech Limited operates as a technology equipment distribution company in in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Retail, Integrated Solutions, and Professional segments. The Retail segment distributes home entertainment solutions, including home theatre products to dealers. The Integrated Solutions segment distributes and supplies custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers; and distributes projection and display products for business and domestic applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambertech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambertech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.