Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 0.6% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.59. The stock has a market cap of $147.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

