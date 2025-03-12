Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $505,000 in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 498,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,218 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $24,314,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,950. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 10.0 %

TEVA opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

