Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $18.90 Million Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,295,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,900,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 3.14% of Varex Imaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1,124.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 38,468 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.36. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $18.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

