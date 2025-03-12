Summit X LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,009,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

