Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $12,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,647,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,764,000 after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 457,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 87,028 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

