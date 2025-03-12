Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 8.3% increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DRM traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of C$17.51 and a 1 year high of C$33.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$830.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

