Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRMGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 8.3% increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DRM traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of C$17.51 and a 1 year high of C$33.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$830.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.