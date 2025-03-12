Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 594,400 shares, an increase of 2,240.2% from the February 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 18.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Amesite Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:AMST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. 41,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,442. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. Amesite has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Amesite had a negative return on equity of 189.67% and a negative net margin of 5,391.86%.

Institutional Trading of Amesite

About Amesite

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amesite Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMST Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of Amesite at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

