CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Update

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 3,700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CNBX traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,951. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

