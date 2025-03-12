Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 755.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,135 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,380,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,985 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

