Comparing Decent (NASDAQ:DXST) & Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) and Decent (NASDAQ:DXST) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Harbors and Decent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Harbors 6.83% 16.33% 5.60% Decent N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Clean Harbors shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Clean Harbors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Harbors 0 1 7 1 3.00 Decent 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clean Harbors and Decent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Clean Harbors currently has a consensus price target of $270.56, indicating a potential upside of 40.61%. Given Clean Harbors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clean Harbors is more favorable than Decent.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clean Harbors and Decent”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Harbors $5.89 billion 1.76 $377.86 million $7.42 25.93 Decent $4.33 million 3.68 N/A N/A N/A

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than Decent.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats Decent on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services; and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment provides pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; machine cleaning and maintenance, and disposal and replenishment of clean solvent or aqueous fluids; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water, and sludge and other fluids from customers' oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as removes and collects waste fluids found at large and small industrial locations, including metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants and other automotive products. Clean Harbors, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

About Decent

Decent Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration, and river ecosystem management. Its products and services include river water quality management and microbial products for water quality enhancement and pollutant cleansing purposes. The company was founded by Ding Xin Sun on January 6, 2022 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.

