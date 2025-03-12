Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 143,476 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,476 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of NRG Energy worth $36,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

NRG stock opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $117.26.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.