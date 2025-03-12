Essential Planning LLC. Has $13.72 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6,256.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,747 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $89.44 and a twelve month high of $135.36. The stock has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

