Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $35.23 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $35,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,666,000 after buying an additional 15,245,816 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,884,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,075,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,619.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 918,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after buying an additional 885,093 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,590,000 after buying an additional 838,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

