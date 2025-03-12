Essential Planning LLC. Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6,413.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260,687 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Essential Planning LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Essential Planning LLC. owned about 0.84% of iShares MBS ETF worth $308,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,374 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,342 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,550,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.30. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

