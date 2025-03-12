AGF Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 321,860 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 321,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of TechnipFMC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 414.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 2.2 %

TechnipFMC stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.54. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

