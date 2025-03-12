Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.020-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $184.5 million-$186.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.7 million. Asana also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.190-0.200 EPS.

Asana Stock Down 24.3 %

NYSE ASAN opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.13. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

Get Asana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $591,228.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at $15,931,992.05. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,047,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,966,653.09. The trade was a 6.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 723,300 shares of company stock worth $15,161,068. 63.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.