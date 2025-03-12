HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Outlook for AMLX Earnings

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.76) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMLX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $3.73 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $255.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.51.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $30,182.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,176,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,223.52. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 11,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $41,122.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,201,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,108,327.09. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,169 shares of company stock valued at $97,274. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

