Bridger Aerospace Group (BAER) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Bridger Aerospace Group to post earnings of ($0.34) per share and revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAER opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

