FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Curaleaf Issued By Cormark

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Curaleaf in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Curaleaf Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $634.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $331.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.87 million.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

