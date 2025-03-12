DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Riskified

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Riskified in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riskified’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

RSKD opened at $4.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. Riskified has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $831.65 million, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Riskified declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 107.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,682,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 573,596 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 61.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 313,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 119,038 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 76.0% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,734,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

