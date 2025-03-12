Analysts Set Expectations for FAT Brands FY2025 Earnings

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) – Noble Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for FAT Brands in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($8.61) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.79). The consensus estimate for FAT Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($10.23) per share.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on FAT Brands from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT opened at $3.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.83. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

