TSE:GDI FY2025 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$38.50 to C$41.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.42.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$32.22 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$30.77 and a 52-week high of C$41.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$767.94 million, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

(Get Free Report)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.