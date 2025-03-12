FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Canada Nickel Issued By Cormark

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Canada Nickel in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Canada Nickel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Get Canada Nickel alerts:

Canada Nickel Price Performance

CNC stock opened at C$1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$182.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. Canada Nickel has a 12-month low of C$0.74 and a 12-month high of C$1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.96.

Insider Activity

About Canada Nickel

In other Canada Nickel news, Senior Officer Stephen James Balch sold 123,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$107,876.52. Also, Director David Smith acquired 50,000 shares of Canada Nickel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$42,055.00. Company insiders own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.