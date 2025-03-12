CION Investment (CION) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Stock Performance

NYSE CION opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.11. CION Investment has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.