New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.