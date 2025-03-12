New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.6% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VHT opened at $265.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.98.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.