Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 226,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,828,000 after purchasing an additional 78,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $810.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,006.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $985.52. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,114.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,200.58. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.