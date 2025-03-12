Bare Financial Services Inc Sells 634 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bare Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $188.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $176.09 and a one year high of $206.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day moving average of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

