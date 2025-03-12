Q3 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Cut by Zacks Research

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $97.69 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 181.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 60.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 95.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 36.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.