Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Medifast Earnings

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Medifast in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Medifast from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

MED opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Medifast has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 216,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 232,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Medifast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

