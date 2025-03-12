Worthington Steel, Inc. (WS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Worthington Steel Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE WS opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. Worthington Steel has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.40 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Steel will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

