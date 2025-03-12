Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $14.11 Million Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,263,808.16. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $273,602.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,116.16. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.28.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $174.65 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.10 and its 200-day moving average is $170.63.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

