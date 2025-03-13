4,133 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Bought by Natural Investments LLC

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

