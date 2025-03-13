Short Interest in United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Decreases By 84.7%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

United Health Products Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UEEC opened at $0.16 on Thursday. United Health Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

