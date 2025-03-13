Short Interest in United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Decreases By 84.7%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
United Health Products Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UEEC opened at $0.16 on Thursday. United Health Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
About United Health Products
