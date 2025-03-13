Spore (SPORE) Trading Down 19.3% This Week

Spore (SPORE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Spore has a total market capitalization of $425,613.34 and $315.15 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spore has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Spore token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83,014.86 or 0.99955605 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,705.48 or 0.99583087 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Spore

Spore’s launch date was March 18th, 2021. Spore’s total supply is 30,740,208,905,508,300 tokens. The official website for Spore is spore.earth. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject. Spore’s official message board is sporeproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Spore

According to CryptoCompare, “Spore (SPORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Spore has a current supply of 30,740,240,108,979,016. The last known price of Spore is 0 USD and is up 10.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $394.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spore.earth/.”

