Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 17,793 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 130.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.68.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Trading Down 0.4 %

HUM stock opened at $249.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $406.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.